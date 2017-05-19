Der Teufel – Testo originale e Traduzione

Der Teufel hat den Schnaps gemacht,

Na und, na und!

Hat mich um den Verstand gebracht,

Na und, na und!

Ich fühlte mich so heldenhaft.

Na und, na und!

Wer ist der Typ im Spiegel, wieso ist ihm nur so übel? Hipp, hipp, hurra, die Humpen her,

Der Teufel kriegt uns nimmermehr!

Humpen her, hipp, hipp, hurra,

Wir saufen und wir sind noch da! Hipp, hipp, hurra, die Humpen her,

Der Teufel kriegt uns nimmermehr!

Humpen her, hipp, hipp, hurra,

Wir saufen und wir sind noch da! Der Teufel hat den Schnaps gemacht,

Na und, na und!

Wer hat mich wohl hierher gebracht?

Na und, na und!

Mein Kopf passt nie durch diese Tür!

Na und, na und!

Wer ist nur diese Frau, auf deren Brüste ich hier schau’? Hipp, hipp, hurra, die Humpen her,

Der Teufel kriegt uns nimmermehr!

Humpen her, hipp, hipp, hurra,

Wir saufen und wir sind noch da! Hipp, hipp, hurra, die Humpen her,

Der Teufel kriegt uns nimmermehr!

Humpen her, hipp, hipp, hurra,

Wir saufen und wir sind noch da! Der Teufel hat den Schnaps gemacht,

Na und, na und!

Was hab’ ich gestern noch gelacht,

Na und, na und!

So schwör’ ich heute ab dem Glas,

Na und, na und!

Bis zur nächsten langen Nacht, wenn der Teufel mich verlacht! Гип гип, ура!

Как всегда, нас чёрт не догонит никогда!

Когда мы пьём, гип гип, ура!

Давай, друзья, мы пьём до дна!

Гип гип, ура!

Как всегда, нас чёрт не догонит никогда!

Когда мы пьём, гип гип, ура!

Давай, друзья, мы пьём до дна! Hipp Hipp Hurray, Rise up your glass,

The devil won´t get hold of us!

Rise up your glass, Hipp, hipp, hurray,

We’ll drink until our final Day! Hipp, hipp, hurray, Rise up your glass,

The devil won´t get hold of us!

Rise up your glass, Hipp, hipp, hurray,

We’ll drink until our final Day! Hipp, hipp, hurra, die Humpen her,

Der Teufel kriegt uns nimmermehr!

Humpen her, hipp, hipp, hurra,

Wir saufen und wir sind noch da! Hipp, hipp, hurra, die Humpen her,

Der Teufel kriegt uns nimmermehr!

Humpen her, hipp, hipp, hurra,

Wir saufen und wir sind noch da! Der Teufel hat den Schnaps gemacht,

Na und!

Il diavolo ha inventato la grappa,

E allora? E allora?

Mi ha mandato fuori di testa,

E allora? E allora?

Mi sentivo un tale eroe.

E allora? E allora?

Chi è il ragazzo nello specchio, perché è così brutto? Hip, hip, hurrà, in alto i boccali

Il diavolo non ci prenderà mai!

In alto i boccali, hip, hip, hurrà,

Ci ubriachiamo ma siamo ancora qui! Hip, hip, hurrà, in alto i boccali

Il diavolo non ci prenderà mai!

In alto i boccali, hip, hip, hurrà,

Ci ubriachiamo ma siamo ancora qui! Il diavolo ha inventato la grappa,

E allora? E allora?

Chi cavolo mi ha portato qui?

E allora? E allora?

La mia testa non passa attraverso la porta!

E allora? E allora?

Chi è questa donna, a cui guardo il seno? Hip, hip, hurrà, in alto i boccali

Il diavolo non ci prenderà mai!

In alto i boccali, hip, hip, hurrà,

Ci ubriachiamo ma siamo ancora qui! Hip, hip, hurrà, in alto i boccali

Il diavolo non ci prenderà mai!

In alto i boccali, hip, hip, hurrà,

Ci ubriachiamo ma siamo ancora qui! Il diavolo ha inventato la grappa,

E allora? E allora?

Ieri ci ridevo sopra,

E allora? E allora?

Oggi rinnego le bevute,

E allora? E allora?

Fino alla prossima lunga notte, quando il diavolo riderà di me! Hip hip, hurrà!

Come sempre, il diavolo non ci prenderà mai!

Quando beviamo hip hip, hurrà!

Andiamo, amici, svuotiamo i bicchieri!

Hip hip, hurrà!

Come sempre, il diavolo non ci prenderà mai!

Quando beviamo hip hip, hurrà!

Andiamo, amici, svuotiamo i bicchieri! Hip hip, hurrà, alza il bicchiere,

Il diavolo non ci prenderà!

Alza il bicchiere, hip hip, hurrà,

Berremo fino al nostro ultimo giorno! Hip hip, hurrà, alza il bicchiere,

Il diavolo non ci prenderà!

Alza il bicchiere, hip hip, hurrà,

Berremo fino al nostro ultimo giorno! Hip, hip, hurrà, in alto i boccali

Il diavolo non ci prenderà mai!

In alto i boccali, hip, hip, hurrà,

Ci ubriachiamo ma siamo ancora qui! Hip, hip, hurrà, in alto i boccali

Il diavolo non ci prenderà mai!

In alto i boccali, hip, hip, hurrà,

Ci ubriachiamo ma siamo ancora qui! Il diavolo ha inventato la grappa,

E allora?