Love is a shield (Camouflage cover) – Testo originale e Traduzione

Love is a baby

In a mother’s arms

Love is your breath

Which makes me warm

And when I sometimes close my eyes

My mind starts spinning round

There is a feeling

That flows through me

When you are near

You make it real

And we could live for this ideal

And all the pictures we run through

Seem to be perfect

Seem to be true

But nothing is quite forever

Especially staying together

I don’t care now

What comes along

What counts is us

No matter what will be

Just this naivety

The changing words we’re taking in

Seem to be perfect

Seem to win

But nothing is quite forever

Especially staying together