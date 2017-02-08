Onkelz vs. Jesus – Testo originale e Traduzione
Onkelz vs. Jesus – Onkelz vs. Gesù
Testo ©2004 Böhse Onkelz
Traduzione ©2016 Walter Biava
Wir waren doof aber selbstbewusst
Mit stolz geschwellter Heldenbrust
Die Weichen warn gestellt
Die Strassen unsre Welt
Wir benahmen uns wie Psychopathen
Waren sowieso nie eingeladen
Stress mit Gangs und der Polizei
Ging uns am Arsch vorbei
Es gab kein Ziel und keinen Plan
Kein Davor und kein Danach
S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P
Bis jeder verstehen muss
Wir sind die Onkelz
Und bekannter als Jesus
Ein Leben auf ‘nem Schleudersitz
Wir liefen rum mit Stroboblick
Es herrschte ein rauer Umgangston
Auf dem Weg zum Rockdiplom
Die Presse war der Richter
Nichts als Arschgesichter
Machten uns zum Phänomen
Ja, so kann ‘s gehen
Es gab kein Ziel und keinen Plan
Kein Davor und kein Danach
S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P
Bis jeder verstehen muss
Wir sind die Onkelz
Und bekannter als Jesus
Völlig aus der Spur
Auf die immer frech un-freundlich Tour
Wir wollten Elfen, Mädchen und Matronen
Liebten den Geruch von Benzin am Morgen
Es gab kein Ziel und keinen Plan
Kein Davor und kein Danach
S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P
Bis jeder verstehen muss
Wir sind die Onkelz
Und bekannter als Jesus
S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P
Völlig aus der Spur
S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P
Auf die immer frech un-freundlich Tour
S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P
Bis jeder verstehen muss
S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P
Wir sind bekannter als Jesus
S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P
Völlig aus der Spur
S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P
Auf die immer frech un-freundlich Tour
S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P
Bis jeder verstehen muss
Wir sind die Onkelz und bekannter als Jesus
Noi eravamo stupidi ma sicuri di noi stessi
impettiti e pieni d’orgoglio
I percorsi erano segnati
le strade erano il nostro mondo
Noi ci comportavamo come degli psicopatici
in ogni caso non venivamo mai invitati
Stress con le gang e la polizia
per noi era totalmente indifferente
Non c’era uno scopo e nessun piano
né prima né dopo
S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P
fin quando tutti devono capire che
noi siamo gli Onkelz
e più noti di Gesù
Una vita su un sedile eiettabile
noi correvamo con uno stroboscopio
dominava un tono aspro
sulla via verso il diploma del rock
La stampa era il giudice
nient’altro che facce da culo
ci resero dei fenomeni
sì così può andare
Non c’era uno scopo e nessun piano
né prima né dopo
S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P
fin quando tutti devono capire che
noi siamo gli Onkelz
e più noti di Gesù
Del tutto fuori strada
in modo sfacciato e non amichevole
noi volevamo elfi, femmine e matrone
ci piaceva l’odore della benzina al mattino
Non c’era uno scopo e nessun piano
né prima né dopo
S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P
fin quando tutti devono capire che
noi siamo gli Onkelz
e più noti di Gesù
S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P
Del tutto fuori strada
S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P
in modo sfacciato e non amichevole
S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P
fin quando tutti devono capire che
S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P
noi siamo più noti di Gesù
S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P
Del tutto fuori strada
S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P
in modo sfacciato e non amichevole
S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P
fin quando tutti devono capire che
noi siamo gli Onkelz e più noti di Gesù
