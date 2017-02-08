Onkelz vs. Jesus – Testo originale e Traduzione

Wir waren doof aber selbstbewusst

Mit stolz geschwellter Heldenbrust

Die Weichen warn gestellt

Die Strassen unsre Welt Wir benahmen uns wie Psychopathen

Waren sowieso nie eingeladen

Stress mit Gangs und der Polizei

Ging uns am Arsch vorbei Es gab kein Ziel und keinen Plan

Kein Davor und kein Danach

S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P

Bis jeder verstehen muss

Wir sind die Onkelz

Und bekannter als Jesus Ein Leben auf ‘nem Schleudersitz

Wir liefen rum mit Stroboblick

Es herrschte ein rauer Umgangston

Auf dem Weg zum Rockdiplom Die Presse war der Richter

Nichts als Arschgesichter

Machten uns zum Phänomen

Ja, so kann ‘s gehen Es gab kein Ziel und keinen Plan

Kein Davor und kein Danach

S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P

Bis jeder verstehen muss

Wir sind die Onkelz

Und bekannter als Jesus Völlig aus der Spur

Auf die immer frech un-freundlich Tour

Wir wollten Elfen, Mädchen und Matronen

Liebten den Geruch von Benzin am Morgen Es gab kein Ziel und keinen Plan

Kein Davor und kein Danach

S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P

Bis jeder verstehen muss

Wir sind die Onkelz

Und bekannter als Jesus S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P

Völlig aus der Spur

S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P

Auf die immer frech un-freundlich Tour

S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P

Bis jeder verstehen muss

S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P

Wir sind bekannter als Jesus S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P

Völlig aus der Spur

S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P

Auf die immer frech un-freundlich Tour

S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P

Bis jeder verstehen muss

Wir sind die Onkelz und bekannter als Jesus

Noi eravamo stupidi ma sicuri di noi stessi

impettiti e pieni d’orgoglio

I percorsi erano segnati

le strade erano il nostro mondo Noi ci comportavamo come degli psicopatici

in ogni caso non venivamo mai invitati

Stress con le gang e la polizia

per noi era totalmente indifferente Non c’era uno scopo e nessun piano

né prima né dopo

S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P

fin quando tutti devono capire che

noi siamo gli Onkelz

e più noti di Gesù Una vita su un sedile eiettabile

noi correvamo con uno stroboscopio

dominava un tono aspro

sulla via verso il diploma del rock La stampa era il giudice

nient’altro che facce da culo

ci resero dei fenomeni

sì così può andare Non c’era uno scopo e nessun piano

né prima né dopo

S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P

fin quando tutti devono capire che

noi siamo gli Onkelz

e più noti di Gesù Del tutto fuori strada

in modo sfacciato e non amichevole

noi volevamo elfi, femmine e matrone

ci piaceva l’odore della benzina al mattino Non c’era uno scopo e nessun piano

né prima né dopo

S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P

fin quando tutti devono capire che

noi siamo gli Onkelz

e più noti di Gesù S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P

Del tutto fuori strada

S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P

in modo sfacciato e non amichevole

S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P

fin quando tutti devono capire che

S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P

noi siamo più noti di Gesù S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P

Del tutto fuori strada

S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P

in modo sfacciato e non amichevole

S-H-O-C-K-N-O-N-S-T-O-P

fin quando tutti devono capire che

noi siamo gli Onkelz e più noti di Gesù