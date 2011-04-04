Ich will – Testo originale e Traduzione

4 aprile 2011 2 Commenti

Ich will – Io voglio

Testo originale
Testo ©2001 Rammstein		Traduzione
Traduzione ©2006 Daniele Benedetti
Ich will

Ich will
Ich will dass ihr mir vertraut
Ich will
Ich will dass ihr mir glaubt
Ich will
Ich will eure Blicke spüren
Ich will
jeden Herzschlag kontrollieren

Ich will
Ich will eure Stimmen hören
Ich will
Ich will die Ruhe stören
Ich will
Ich will dass ihr mich gut seht
Ich will
Ich will dass ihr mich versteht

Ich will eure Phantasie
Ich will
Ich will eure Energie
Ich will
Ich will eure Hände sehen
Ich will
in Beifall untergehen

Seht ihr mich?
Versteht ihr mich?
Fühlt ihr mich?
Hört ihr mich?
Könnt ihr mich hören?
Wir hören dich
Könnt ihr mich sehen?
Wir sehen dich
Könnt ihr mich fühlen?
Wir fühlen dich
Ich versteh euch nicht

Ich will

Wir wollen dass ihr uns vertraut
Wir wollen dass ihr uns alles glaubt
Wir wollen eure Hände sehen
Wir wollen in Beifall untergehen – ja

Könnt ihr mich hören?
Wir hören dich
Könnt ihr mich sehen?
Wir sehen dich
Könnt ihr mich fühlen?
Wir fühlen dich
Ich versteh euch nicht

Könnt ihr uns hören?
Wir hören euch
Könnt ihr uns sehen?
Wir sehen euch
Könnt ihr uns fühlen?
Wir fühlen euch
Wir verstehen euch nicht

Ich will

Io voglio

Io voglio
Voglio che vi fidiate di me
Io voglio
Voglio che mi crediate
Io voglio
Voglio sentire i vostri sguardi
Io voglio
controllare ogni battito del cuore

Io voglio
Voglio sentire le vostre voci
Io voglio
Voglio disturbare la pace
Io voglio
Voglio che mi vediate bene
Io voglio
Voglio che mi capiate

Voglio la vostra fantasia
Io voglio
Voglio la vostra energia
Io voglio
Voglio vedere le vostre mani
Io voglio
affondare in un applauso

Mi vedete?
Mi capite?
Mi percepite?
Mi sentite?
Potete sentirmi?
Ti sentiamo
Potete vedermi?
Ti vediamo
Potete percepirmi?
Ti percepiamo
Non vi capisco

Io voglio

Vogliamo che vi fidiate di noi
Vogliamo che crediate a noi in tutto
Vogliamo vedere le vostre mani
Vogliamo affondare in un applauso – si

Potete sentirmi?
Ti sentiamo
Potete vedermi?
Ti vediamo
Potete percepirmi?
Ti percepiamo
Non vi capisco

Potete sentirci?
Vi sentiamo
Potete vederci?
Vi vediamo
Potete percepirci?
Vi percepiamo
Non vi capiamo

Io voglio

Significato del testo

Rammstein

