Ich will – Testo originale e Traduzione
Ich will – Io voglio
Testo ©2001 Rammstein
Traduzione ©2006 Daniele Benedetti
|Ich will
Ich will
Ich will dass ihr mir vertraut
Ich will
Ich will dass ihr mir glaubt
Ich will
Ich will eure Blicke spüren
Ich will
jeden Herzschlag kontrollieren
Ich will
Ich will eure Stimmen hören
Ich will
Ich will die Ruhe stören
Ich will
Ich will dass ihr mich gut seht
Ich will
Ich will dass ihr mich versteht
Ich will eure Phantasie
Ich will
Ich will eure Energie
Ich will
Ich will eure Hände sehen
Ich will
in Beifall untergehen
Seht ihr mich?
Versteht ihr mich?
Fühlt ihr mich?
Hört ihr mich?
Könnt ihr mich hören?
Wir hören dich
Könnt ihr mich sehen?
Wir sehen dich
Könnt ihr mich fühlen?
Wir fühlen dich
Ich versteh euch nicht
Ich will
Wir wollen dass ihr uns vertraut
Wir wollen dass ihr uns alles glaubt
Wir wollen eure Hände sehen
Wir wollen in Beifall untergehen – ja
Könnt ihr mich hören?
Wir hören dich
Könnt ihr mich sehen?
Wir sehen dich
Könnt ihr mich fühlen?
Wir fühlen dich
Ich versteh euch nicht
Könnt ihr uns hören?
Wir hören euch
Könnt ihr uns sehen?
Wir sehen euch
Könnt ihr uns fühlen?
Wir fühlen euch
Wir verstehen euch nicht
Ich will
|Io voglio
Io voglio
Voglio che vi fidiate di me
Io voglio
Voglio che mi crediate
Io voglio
Voglio sentire i vostri sguardi
Io voglio
controllare ogni battito del cuore
Io voglio
Voglio sentire le vostre voci
Io voglio
Voglio disturbare la pace
Io voglio
Voglio che mi vediate bene
Io voglio
Voglio che mi capiate
Voglio la vostra fantasia
Io voglio
Voglio la vostra energia
Io voglio
Voglio vedere le vostre mani
Io voglio
affondare in un applauso
Mi vedete?
Mi capite?
Mi percepite?
Mi sentite?
Potete sentirmi?
Ti sentiamo
Potete vedermi?
Ti vediamo
Potete percepirmi?
Ti percepiamo
Non vi capisco
Io voglio
Vogliamo che vi fidiate di noi
Vogliamo che crediate a noi in tutto
Vogliamo vedere le vostre mani
Vogliamo affondare in un applauso – si
Potete sentirmi?
Ti sentiamo
Potete vedermi?
Ti vediamo
Potete percepirmi?
Ti percepiamo
Non vi capisco
Potete sentirci?
Vi sentiamo
Potete vederci?
Vi vediamo
Potete percepirci?
Vi percepiamo
Non vi capiamo
Io voglio
Significato del testo
Torna a traduzioni Rammstein
Commenti
commenti
Sto inziando a imparare il tedesco da qualche tempo e da poco ho scoperto il vostro sito con le traduzioni in italiano; complimenti siete molto in gamba! Ciao 🙂
Ciao Simone, grazie! Speriamo di aiutarti ad imparare il Tedesco e anche a farti scoprire buona musica 😉