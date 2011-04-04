Ich will – Testo originale e Traduzione

Ich will

Ich will dass ihr mir vertraut

Ich will

Ich will dass ihr mir glaubt

Ich will

Ich will eure Blicke spüren

Ich will

jeden Herzschlag kontrollieren

Ich will

Ich will eure Stimmen hören

Ich will

Ich will die Ruhe stören

Ich will

Ich will dass ihr mich gut seht

Ich will

Ich will dass ihr mich versteht

Ich will eure Phantasie

Ich will

Ich will eure Energie

Ich will

Ich will eure Hände sehen

Ich will

in Beifall untergehen

Seht ihr mich?

Versteht ihr mich?

Fühlt ihr mich?

Hört ihr mich?

Könnt ihr mich hören?

Wir hören dich

Könnt ihr mich sehen?

Wir sehen dich

Könnt ihr mich fühlen?

Wir fühlen dich

Ich versteh euch nicht

Ich will

Wir wollen dass ihr uns vertraut

Wir wollen dass ihr uns alles glaubt

Wir wollen eure Hände sehen

Wir wollen in Beifall untergehen – ja

Könnt ihr mich hören?

Wir hören dich

Könnt ihr mich sehen?

Wir sehen dich

Könnt ihr mich fühlen?

Wir fühlen dich

Ich versteh euch nicht

Könnt ihr uns hören?

Wir hören euch

Könnt ihr uns sehen?

Wir sehen euch

Könnt ihr uns fühlen?

Wir fühlen euch

Wir verstehen euch nicht

Ich will