Ich – Testo originale e Traduzione

Ich sitz’ nicht hier im Dunkeln

Ich lebe nicht in Angst

Ich kann auch anders

Ich kann das, was Du nicht kannst

Ich trag mein Innerstes nach außen

Damit auch ihr es seht

Um euch zu zeigen

Daß es anders geht Ich laufe gegen Mauern

Ich laß mich nicht kontrollier’n

Ich laß mich nicht benutzen

Und nicht von Blinden führ’n

Nichts bringt mich zum Schweigen

Nicht, wenn ich dazu steh’

Ich will mindestens die Welt verändern

Bevor – bevor ich geh’ Ich laufe gegen Mauern

Ich laß mich nicht kontrollier’n

Ich laß mich nicht benutzen

Und nicht von Blinden führ’n

Nichts bringt mich zum Schweigen

Nicht, wenn ich dazu steh’

Ich will mindestens die Welt verändern

Bevor – bevor ich geh’ Ich laufe gegen Mauern

Ich laß’ mich nicht kontrollieren

Ich laß’ mich nicht verarschen

Und nicht von Blinden führen

Nichts bringt mich zum Schweigen

Nicht wenn ich dazu steh’

Ich will mindestens die Welt verändern

Bevor – bevor ich geh’ Ich laufe gegen Mauern

Ich laß’ mich nicht kontrollieren

Ich laß’ mich nicht verarschen

Und nicht von Blinden führen

Nichts bringt mich zum Schweigen

Nicht wenn ich dazu steh’

Ich will mindestens die Welt verändern

Bevor – bevor ich geh’ Ich laufe gegen Mauern

Ich laß’ mich nicht kontollier’n

Ich laß’ mich nicht verarschen

Und nicht von Blinden führ’n

Ich kann eigenständig denken

Ich zweifle nicht

Ihr steht im Dunkel

Und ich

Und ich im Licht

Und ich im Licht

Io non sto qui nel buio

io non vivo nella paura

io posso anche fare diversamente

io posso fare ciò, che tu non puoi

io porto fuori il mio profondo

con ciò anche voi lo vedete

per mostrarvi

che può andare diversamente Io corro contro i muri

io non mi lascio controllare

io non mi lascio utilizzare

e condurre dai ciechi

Nulla mi porta a tacere

nulla, se devo

Io voglio per lo meno cambiare il mondo

prima – prima che io vada Una sera con me

metti in moto il tuo spirito

come una freccia avvelenata

una flatulenza intellettuale

io sono un antidepressivo

dieta depressiva

Se io non posso più aiutarvi

è comunque troppo tardi Io corro contro i muri

io non mi lascio controllare

io non mi lascio utilizzare

e condurre dai ciechi

Nulla mi porta a tacere

nulla, se devo

Io voglio per lo meno cambiare il mondo

prima – prima che io vada Io corro contro i muri

io non mi lascio controllare

io non mi lascio utilizzare

e condurre dai ciechi

Nulla mi porta a tacere

nulla, se devo

Io voglio per lo meno cambiare il mondo

prima – prima che io vada Io corro contro i muri

io non mi lascio controllare

io non mi lascio utilizzare

e condurre dai ciechi

io posso pensare indipendentemente

io non dubito

voi state nel buio

ed io

ed io nella luce

ed io nella luce