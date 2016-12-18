Ich – Testo originale e Traduzione
Nichts ist für immer da – Nulla è qui per sempre
Testo ©1995 Böhse Onkelz
Traduzione ©2016 Walter Biava
Ich sitz’ nicht hier im Dunkeln
Ich lebe nicht in Angst
Ich kann auch anders
Ich kann das, was Du nicht kannst
Ich trag mein Innerstes nach außen
Damit auch ihr es seht
Um euch zu zeigen
Daß es anders geht
Ich laufe gegen Mauern
Ich laß mich nicht kontrollier’n
Ich laß mich nicht benutzen
Und nicht von Blinden führ’n
Nichts bringt mich zum Schweigen
Nicht, wenn ich dazu steh’
Ich will mindestens die Welt verändern
Bevor – bevor ich geh’
Ich laufe gegen Mauern
Ich laß mich nicht kontrollier’n
Ich laß mich nicht benutzen
Und nicht von Blinden führ’n
Nichts bringt mich zum Schweigen
Nicht, wenn ich dazu steh’
Ich will mindestens die Welt verändern
Bevor – bevor ich geh’
Ich laufe gegen Mauern
Ich laß’ mich nicht kontrollieren
Ich laß’ mich nicht verarschen
Und nicht von Blinden führen
Nichts bringt mich zum Schweigen
Nicht wenn ich dazu steh’
Ich will mindestens die Welt verändern
Bevor – bevor ich geh’
Ich laufe gegen Mauern
Ich laß’ mich nicht kontrollieren
Ich laß’ mich nicht verarschen
Und nicht von Blinden führen
Nichts bringt mich zum Schweigen
Nicht wenn ich dazu steh’
Ich will mindestens die Welt verändern
Bevor – bevor ich geh’
Ich laufe gegen Mauern
Ich laß’ mich nicht kontollier’n
Ich laß’ mich nicht verarschen
Und nicht von Blinden führ’n
Ich kann eigenständig denken
Ich zweifle nicht
Ihr steht im Dunkel
Und ich
Und ich im Licht
Und ich im Licht
Io non sto qui nel buio
io non vivo nella paura
io posso anche fare diversamente
io posso fare ciò, che tu non puoi
io porto fuori il mio profondo
con ciò anche voi lo vedete
per mostrarvi
che può andare diversamente
Io corro contro i muri
io non mi lascio controllare
io non mi lascio utilizzare
e condurre dai ciechi
Nulla mi porta a tacere
nulla, se devo
Io voglio per lo meno cambiare il mondo
prima – prima che io vada
Una sera con me
metti in moto il tuo spirito
come una freccia avvelenata
una flatulenza intellettuale
io sono un antidepressivo
dieta depressiva
Se io non posso più aiutarvi
è comunque troppo tardi
Io corro contro i muri
io non mi lascio controllare
io non mi lascio utilizzare
e condurre dai ciechi
Nulla mi porta a tacere
nulla, se devo
Io voglio per lo meno cambiare il mondo
prima – prima che io vada
Io corro contro i muri
io non mi lascio controllare
io non mi lascio utilizzare
e condurre dai ciechi
Nulla mi porta a tacere
nulla, se devo
Io voglio per lo meno cambiare il mondo
prima – prima che io vada
Io corro contro i muri
io non mi lascio controllare
io non mi lascio utilizzare
e condurre dai ciechi
io posso pensare indipendentemente
io non dubito
voi state nel buio
ed io
ed io nella luce
ed io nella luce
